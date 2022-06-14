 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - June 14, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Mary Mittleider, Steele, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul's Catholic Church, Tappen. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

