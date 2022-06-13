 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - June 13, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Darrell Bullhead Sr., 75, 11:30 a.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, Fort Yates. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Paul Meyers, 81, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's website. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Kirby Steinke, 63, Tuttle, 2 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N 7th St, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

