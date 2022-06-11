 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - June 11, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Donald Wagner, 77, Max, 10 a.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, Max. (Thompson Funeral Home)

Barbara Bentz, 74, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

JoAnn Freadrich, 72, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.

Hilda Mittelstedt, 96, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, Bismarck.

Angeline Murshcel, 87, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. 

