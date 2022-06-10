 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - June 10, 2022

  • 0

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Robert Senger, 82, funeral procession begins 8:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck; 9 a.m. committal service, North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan; and 11 a.m. memorial service, Parkway Funeral Service.

Ryan Gisinger, 32, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home's Facebook page.

Georgene Lantz, 71, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Bismarck. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Arlo Subart, 68, Robinson, 10:30 a.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, Robinson. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Eli Miller, 15, Bismarck, 12:30 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home's Facebook page.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News