FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - June 1, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Arnold Mund, 81, Hazen, 10 a.m. CDT, Peace Lutheran Church, Hazen. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Cecile Morud, 95, 10:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Jamestown. (Eddy Funeral Home)

Todd Dilley, 43, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home's website.

Daniel Goldade Sr., 87, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. 

James Lang, 71, McKenzie, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

