FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - April 30, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Shirley Olson, 83, 10 a.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 1919 N. 2nd St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Jerry Maier, 75, New Salem, 10:30 a.m., Peace Church, New Salem. Livestream available on the Buehler-Larson Funeral Home website.

Genevieve Nerby, 94, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home website.

John Reinhardt, 49, Glen Ullin, 2 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Florence Wiest, 90, Wishek, 2 p.m., St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Wishek. Livestream available at Dahlstrom Funeral Service website.

