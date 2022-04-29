Funerals Today - April 29, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Gene Harper, 82, 10 a.m., House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 1470 S Washington St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Twila Grunseth, 76, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, 408 9th St. NW, Mandan and 1 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Thomas Family Funeral Home)

Richard Haluzak, 73, 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport St. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Martin Morrell, 85, Mandan, 11 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, 505 10th Ave NW, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)