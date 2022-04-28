Funerals Today - April 28, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Margaret Farnsworth, 83, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy., Bismarck.
Gregory Runge, 72, Bismarck, 11:30 a.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E. Divide Ave., Bismarck.
Nichole Miller, 34, Bismarck, 1 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Mary Price, 92, Price and Mandan, 1 p.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.
David Crothers, 66, Bismarck, 5 to 8 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport Street, Bismarck.