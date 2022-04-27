 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - April 27, 2022

  • 0

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Myron Bornemann, 88, Pick City, 11 a.m. CST, Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jeff Bezos suggests China could have 'leverage' over Musk's Twitter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News