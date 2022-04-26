Funerals Today - April 26, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Archie Hoffman, 77, Fredonia, 11 a.m., Kulm Baptist Church, Kulm. Recording available Tuesday afternoon on the funeral home website. (Haut Funeral Home)
Patricia Johnson, 93, Bismarck, 11:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Captain William Saefke, 60, the Woodlands, Texas, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, 8227 CR-205, Plantersville, Texas.
Ardella Bechtle, 88, 1:30 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy., Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.