 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - April 25, 2022

  • 0

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Dennis Danielson, 82, Bismarck, 10 a.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 N Sixth St., Bismarck. Livestream available the church website. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Gregg Pelton, 58, Bismarck, formerly of Dickinson, 10 a.m., Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson.

Mathias "Matt" Hatzenbuhler, 96 and Anton "Tony" Hatzenbuhler, 101, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Mandan. Livestream available at the Weigel Funeral Home website. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What happened in Week 9 of Russia’s assault on Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News