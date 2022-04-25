Funerals Today - April 25, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Dennis Danielson, 82, Bismarck, 10 a.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 N Sixth St., Bismarck. Livestream available the church website. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Gregg Pelton, 58, Bismarck, formerly of Dickinson, 10 a.m., Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson.

Mathias "Matt" Hatzenbuhler, 96 and Anton "Tony" Hatzenbuhler, 101, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Mandan. Livestream available at the Weigel Funeral Home website.