Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Roman Kuss, 10 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 N. 4th St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the church website. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Dr. Jon Wefald, 84, 10 a.m., All Faiths Chapel at Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas.

Delores Hummel, 77, Bismarck, 3 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy. Livestream available on the funeral home website.