 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - April 21, 2022

  • 0

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Jacqueline Beckler, 79, 10:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Dorothy Motl, 90, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Church of St. Anne's, 1321 Braman Ave. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These animals in Mexico are getting interesting popsicles to beat the heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News