FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - April 20, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Myron Mikkelsen, 66, 10:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy., Bismarck.

Leona Stroh, 93, Killdeer, 11 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Killdeer. (Ladbury Funeral Service)

