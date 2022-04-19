Funerals Today - April 19, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Marcia Baranko, 83, Dickinson, will be 9:30 a.m., Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Dickinson. (Stevenson Funeral Home)
Joan Fitzsimmons, 84, Mandan, formerly of Center, 11 a.m., St. Martin's Catholic Church, Center. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)
