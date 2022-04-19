 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - April 19, 2022

  • 0

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Marcia Baranko, 83, Dickinson, will be 9:30 a.m., Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Dickinson. (Stevenson Funeral Home)

Joan Fitzsimmons, 84, Mandan, formerly of Center, 11 a.m., St. Martin's Catholic Church, Center. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

French presidential election: Macron and Le Pen prepare debate before runoff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News