FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today - April 16, 2022

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. Weather will likely affect services this week. Call ahead to confirm.

*denotes a private service

David Burtts, 74, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

