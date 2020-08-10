Fred Smith

Fred J. (Bud) Smith, 93, Mandan, passed away Aug. 6, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius, Bismarck.
A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Burial will follow the service.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Fred was born Nov. 13, 1926 to Fred J. and Elsie (Arnson) in Mandan. In 19456, he joined the Army and was honorably discharged. He sported his VFW hat with pride, often sleeping with it on.
On April 10, 1951, he married Leonie Ressler. They were married 66 years, before Leonie's passing in 2017. Together they raised four children.
Fred worked for Burlington Northern Railroad for 40 years as a brakeman/conductor. Upon retirement, he was an active volunteer at the Railroad Museum and promoted Railroad Days. He continued his passion for repairing small engines, often rescuing those curbside lawnmowers and weedwhackers destined for landfill. Word spread of his handy work and he enjoyed it even more.
Throughout his life, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, St. Anthony Verein, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Eagles Club, and Moose Club.
Fred will be deeply missed by his children: Mick (Tess), Montgomery, Ala.; Cindi (Jim) Binegar, Parker, Colo.; Rick (Cindy), Chesapeake, Va.; and Jane (Steve) Gratz, Mandan. Grandchildren: Malissa and Matt, Doug and Shelby, Travis and Ryan, Jackie and Danielle, and Elisha and Emily. His brothers: Ray (Millie), Sun City, Ariz.; Wayne, Longmont, Colo.; Warren (Betty Carol), Mandan; Charlie (Sheila), Bismarck; Norman, Tucson, Ariz. His sisters: Virginia (late Jack) Kautzman and Kathy (Howard) Koch. Along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Leonie, and brother, Jim.
In memory of Fred, please make a donation to the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.
Service information
4:00PM-6:30PM
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
6:30PM
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
4:00AM
1825 46th St
Mandan, ND 58554
