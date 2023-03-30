BISMARCK - Fred J. Roberts, 75, Bismarck, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023 in a Bismarck hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 PM, Tuesday, April 4, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A livestream of the service will be available on the funeral home website.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Burial will take place in the spring at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

Fred was born on March 19, 1948, in Garrison, ND, the son of Roy and Marion (Weisbeck) Roberts. He was raised and educated in Bismarck and graduated from Bismarck High School. Fred continued his education at BSC and Wahpeton. He went to work as a custodian for the Bismarck Public Schools, spending time at Northridge, Willmore and Rita Murphy, before retiring in 2000. Following retirement, Fred did some odd jobs here and there.

Music was one of Fred's hobbies. He enjoyed playing guitar, writing his own songs and sharing them with others. His original "Chicken Song" was one he really enjoyed sharing, along with the smiles it brought. Fred was good with people and such a people person. He never met a stranger that didn't become a friend. He was a member of Corpus Christi Church, where he became involved as a Boy Scout Leader. You could often find Fred fishing in Garrison or at Apple Creek. He also loved to watch birds, always watching for his favorite bird, the purple martin.

He is survived by his siblings: Virginia Schumacher, Bismarck, Lee (Shirley Roberts, Nevada, Dale Roberts, Washington, Bonnie Dellwo, Mandan, Richard Roberts, Nevada, Marion Hudson, California, Diana (Alan) Seibel, Bismarck, Patricia Bergstrom, Nevada, Betty (Dennis) Holzworth, Bismarck and Steve Roberts, Nevada. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Joan (Leo) Meier and Roberta Mae (Rueben) Haux; brothers and sisters-in-law, Louis Schumacher, Ilene Roberts, John Hudson, Chris "Bergie" Bergstrom and Susan Roberts.

