Fred Hartleib

Fred was born Nov. 3, 1934, in Minot to George and Lilly (Klimpel) Hartleib. He was raised and educated in Sawyer. He entered the Navy after graduation, where he trained as a barber. After the Navy he worked at Nash Finch as a truck driver and met his future wife, Jean Thiele; they were married June 3, 1960. They moved to Mandan where he worked in a barber shop before opening up his own business. In 1976 they built and opened Squire Barber Shop and Hartleib's Upholstery. He worked at the barber shop up to his death. He enjoyed being with his family and his customers.