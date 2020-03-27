Fred Hartleib, 85, Mandan, passed away March 23, 2020, at Sanford Health Center, Bismarck. A private family service will be held. Burial will be in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.
Fred was born Nov. 3, 1934, in Minot to George and Lilly (Klimpel) Hartleib. He was raised and educated in Sawyer. He entered the Navy after graduation, where he trained as a barber. After the Navy he worked at Nash Finch as a truck driver and met his future wife, Jean Thiele; they were married June 3, 1960. They moved to Mandan where he worked in a barber shop before opening up his own business. In 1976 they built and opened Squire Barber Shop and Hartleib's Upholstery. He worked at the barber shop up to his death. He enjoyed being with his family and his customers.
He is survived by his daughters Lori (Brian) Wingenbach, and Pamela (Ernie) Schlosser, all of Mandan; one son, Charles (Vicki) Hartleib, Arvada, Colo.; brothers and sisters Charles Hartleib, Minot; Barb Seabourne, Danver, Ill.; Rodney Hartleib, Yuma, Ariz.; Keith Hartleib, Sawyer; Kenneth (Kris) Hartleib, Mandan; Noreen Hartleib, Merril, Wis.; Steven Hartleib, Velva; Darrold (Denise) Hartleib, Minot; and Gail (Carl) VanAlstyne, Evverett, Wash.; grandchildren Jessica (John) Babin, Roy Bailey; Rachel, Lauren, Jonathan, and Anastasia Wingenbach; great-granddaughter Layla Windham; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and specials friends and customers.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, wife Jean, daughter Melissa, brothers Vernon, Mural, George Jr. Hartleib and sisters Sharon Preskey, Jane Trimble and baby girl Hartleib.
Celebration of life is planned later this summer.
Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.
