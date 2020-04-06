× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Frank Mullner, 101, Mandan, died peacefully in his home on April 2, 2020, with his loving family by his side.

A private Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, with Fr. Josh Waltz celebrating. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Frank was born Jan. 3, 1919, on the homesteaded acreage in the Huff hills in his parents’ log cabin, by a midwife. His parents were Michael Sr. and Victoria (Torszak) Mullner. He attended school through the eighth grade.

On June 13, 1944, Frank married Betty Muth in St. Anthony. Frank inherited the farm and continued old traditions of milking cows and raising animals and started new ones like making moonshine to barter and trade.

He was a devout Catholic, never missing a mass. If it was storming out and he couldn’t drive to church, he rode his trusty horse, Mable, who would always find his way home in the storm.