Frank Mullner, 101, Mandan, died peacefully in his home on April 2, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
A private Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, with Fr. Josh Waltz celebrating. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.
Frank was born Jan. 3, 1919, on the homesteaded acreage in the Huff hills in his parents’ log cabin, by a midwife. His parents were Michael Sr. and Victoria (Torszak) Mullner. He attended school through the eighth grade.
On June 13, 1944, Frank married Betty Muth in St. Anthony. Frank inherited the farm and continued old traditions of milking cows and raising animals and started new ones like making moonshine to barter and trade.
He was a devout Catholic, never missing a mass. If it was storming out and he couldn’t drive to church, he rode his trusty horse, Mable, who would always find his way home in the storm.
In 1969, Frank and Betty moved to Mandan and bought the only house they ever lived in for $8,400. He sold his cattle to pay cash for this modest home, never to make a mortgage payment. He worked very hard at farming and construction labor working at Western Ready Mix, Atlas Ready Mix, Kist Livestock, and 15 years with North Dakota Concrete Products. Frank retired in 1981. He was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, Bismarck Eagles Club, Mandan Moose Club, and St. Anthony Verien. He enjoyed the pleasure of playing pinochle and dancing to polka music.
All through the years Frank and Betty would make trips to Colorado to see their children and grandchildren who live there. They attended every graduation and wedding. Faith and family meant everything to them.
Blessed to have shared his life are his two daughters, Donna (Paul) Magrum, Loveland, Colo., and Elaine (Nick) Hatzenbuhler, Mandan; three sons, Duane (Kate) Mullner, Denver, Colo., Ray (Norah) Mullner, Loveland, Colo., and Dennis Mullner, Loveland, Colo.; eight grandchildren, Michelle Turner, Melissa Dodd, Derek Mullner, Nicole McClellan, Shane Magrum, Gail Calabrese, Wendi Shook, and Travis Hatzenbuhler; 17 great grandchildren, Teeghan and Morgan Dodd, Grace and Bowen Mullner, Callie, Braden, and Cooper Turner, Bo and Jasmine Magrum, Madison and Hailey Magrum, Jade Calabrese, Colby Cronin, Madisen and Mason Aune, and Elliot and Owen Hatzenbuhler; one great-great grandchild, Brynlee Flood; and five sister-in-laws, Dorothy Berreth, Mandan, Loretta Muth, Mandan, Josie Muth, Tacoma, Wash., Helen Muth, Mandan, and Irene Muth, Portland, Ore.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Betty in 2018; his parents, infant son, Gary; grandson, Paul Magrum; sister and brother-in-law, Agnes (Andrew) Howarth; one step-sister, Margaret (Harry) Martin; three brothers and two sister-in-laws, Martin (Theresa) Mullner, Joseph Mullner (child), and Mike (Cordella) Mullner.
The family is forever indebted to Elaine and Nicole for their consistent and dedicated commitment to the loving care of Dad. Their personal sacrifice and loving devotion to Dad’s well-being was over and above what any family member would expect. Their compassion and patience was admirable.
We wish to recognize Dad’s sister-in-law, Dorothy Berreth, who graciously brought nourishing meals and the communion of friendship, along with Dad’s favorite Kuchen. Rhonda Flegel and Penny Woodward’s tender care, good humor, and friendship gave such joy to Dad, and a feminine presence that touched Dad deeply after the loss of his lovely wife, Betty.
As a result of these five extraordinary women, Dad achieved his lifelong goal to die in his home surrounded by the photos of his large, loving family. We are forever grateful!
To protect the health and safety of all, services are currently being limited as required by state and local authorities and the CDC. The funeral service will be recorded and shared on the Buehler-Larson Funeral Home website.
