Francis Webb

Dr. Francis Oliver Webb passed away on July 2, 2021, at The Gardens at Town Square in Bellevue, Washington. He was 95 years old.

Francis -- Frank to his many friends -- was born in Bismarck, North Dakota on Jan. 26, 1926, in the midst of a legendary snowstorm. The third of six children born to Phillip Ritchie (P.R.) Webb and Edna (Wachal) Webb, Francis attended Saint Mary's School in Bismarck from kindergarten through high school, graduating in 1944 after which he pursued a Doctorate of Dental Surgery at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

Frank married Minnie Wittenberg of Zap, North Dakota in 1949 and began a family which eventually included eight children. Just out of college, he was hired by the Government Health Service and moved to Washington State where he practiced dentistry, first on the Yakima Indian Reservation in nearby Toppenish and later opened private practices in the nearby towns of Naches and Yakima.

In retirement, Frank and Minnie moved to Bellevue, Washington where Frank participated in the ministry of Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, and spent as much time as possible pursuing his passion for golf. In 2014, the couple moved into The Gardens at Town Square where they spent their final years.