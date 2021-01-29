Francis Pulver Jr.

Francis Martin Pulver Jr., 78, Center, died peacefully at St. Vincent's Care Center in Bismarck on Jan. 27, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Services will be held 10:30 a.m. CST Monday, Feb. 1, at St. Martin's Catholic Church, Center, with Fr. John Guthrie officiating. Burial will follow at St. Benedict's Catholic Cemetery, south of Beulah.

Visitation will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. CST Sunday at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.

Francis was born July 24, 1942, to Frank and Mary (Hartze) Pulver in Beulah. He grew up on the farm homesteaded by his grandpa Hartze where family gathered often to help with farm work and enjoy time together. He had many stories of times on the farm with his sisters and cousins.

He graduated from Beulah High School with the class of 1959. In his youth, he was active in 4-H and FFA and was always eager to pass along the skills learned in those organizations. He also traveled to many rodeos where bull-doggin' was his event.