Francis Pulver Jr.
Francis Martin Pulver Jr., 78, Center, died peacefully at St. Vincent's Care Center in Bismarck on Jan. 27, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Services will be held 10:30 a.m. CST Monday, Feb. 1, at St. Martin's Catholic Church, Center, with Fr. John Guthrie officiating. Burial will follow at St. Benedict's Catholic Cemetery, south of Beulah.
Visitation will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. CST Sunday at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.
Francis was born July 24, 1942, to Frank and Mary (Hartze) Pulver in Beulah. He grew up on the farm homesteaded by his grandpa Hartze where family gathered often to help with farm work and enjoy time together. He had many stories of times on the farm with his sisters and cousins.
He graduated from Beulah High School with the class of 1959. In his youth, he was active in 4-H and FFA and was always eager to pass along the skills learned in those organizations. He also traveled to many rodeos where bull-doggin' was his event.
Finding his true love, Francis married Penny Anderson of Almont on Nov. 17, 1967. Together they raised two children on the farm where he was also raised. He was always proud of his children and supported them in their activities and choices in life. He held a very special place in his heart for his granddaughter, Lucy. He passed his love of the farm onto her by taking walks through the pasture and telling her stories about growing up on the farm. His face lit up every time he saw or talked about Lucy.
Farming and ranching occupied most of his time. He raised purebred Simmental cattle for many years. His other job was working for the Oliver County road crew until he eventually became the Oliver County road supervisor. He retired in 2007 with 22 years of service to the county.
He had a natural talent for working with horses spending much of his life breaking horses. As he got older, the doctor told him he couldn't ride horse anymore. In his spirit of determination, he started breaking draft horses to drive. He had many fond memories of taking those horses to parades, weddings, and wagon train rides making many friends along the trail.
Francis was a man of great integrity who set the bar high when it came to hard work and helping others. His kind and witty nature made for good conversations with his friends and family. He will be greatly missed.
Francis leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Penny, Center; children, Jason (Melanee) Pulver, Hazen, and Jessica (Jeff) Biesterfeld, Beulah; granddaughter, Lucy Pulver, Hazen; sister, LaDonna (Dale) Elhardt, Peoria, Ariz.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also leaves behind the staff at St. Vincent's Care Center who took such great care of him for the last four years of his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Pulver; sister, Janis; mother-in-law, Marion Shannon; fathers-in-law, Wallace Anderson and Donald Shannon; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.