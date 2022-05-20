Francis Connolly

Funeral Mass for Francis, of Morriston, FL, formerly of Beach/Keene, ND, will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Beach, ND with Father Daniel Berg celebrating. Visitation and a rosary for Frankie will be an hour prior to the service at the church.

Frankie and Bud traveled extensively in the rodeo circuit. Bud was an all-round cowboy. Together they raised 12 children. Frankie was a jewel of North Dakota and helped hundreds of children improve their lives for over 20 years. Frankie was a strong spirit-filled Christian that led her to fulfill her calling in the community. She was well known for her love for horses and dogs. She had a master's degree in psychology and minor in theology from St. Mary's. In her early years she enjoyed teaching riding, was involved in water ballet, a model, was the first woman in Florida to use the aqua lung (the precursor to scuba gear) and performed trick riding in rodeos as well as running barrels.