Frances Zastoupil

I was born on March 10, 1932 (the fifth child) to the parents of Ned (Ignat) and Annie (Polensky) Buresh. I had three sisters and one brother that died in infancy. I was raised in a sod house and went to a one-room school from first to third grades; then went to St. Peter & Paul Boarding School in New Hradec from fourth to fifth grades. When Bill and Lillian took over Ma and Dad's farm, we moved to Dickinson and I went to St. Pat's School through eighth grade. I would get nickels and dimes to babysit in the neighborhood. I'd get paid 25 cents to curl ladies' hair and 10 cents to comb out.

I met my husband Laudie when he and I were attendants for my sister Regina's wedding. We got married Nov. 12, 1947 and took over the Zastoupil homestead, eventually buying the farm and farming for 27 years. It was a lot of hard work raising six kids in a two-room farmhouse without running water; eventually adding on three bedrooms. I baked bread twice a week and raised a huge garden and canned fruits and vegetables, milked cows and raised chickens selling the cream and eggs for grocery money besides working in the fields and shocking the grain. When Karla started school in about 1963 I got a job at Schnell's Livestock at the lunch counter. Laudie and I both worked as bartender and barmaid for weddings and club entertainment at the German-Hungarian and St. Anthony Clubs in Dickinson. We finally got running water. Life was sure easier not having to carry water for the laundry, etc. In 1974 I got a job with the Dairy Association where I would stay overnight at each dairy farmer's so I could get an evening and morning sample of each cow's milk which I had to test for butterfat. I quit that job when Laudie died in 1975 when I rented out the farm and moved to town. I worked at the Dairy Queen from 1976-77. I bought a camper and went camping, fishing, and traveled. Life was good. I worked for the Advertiser for six years until I moved to Lake Havasu, Arizona, in 1985. Life got easier.