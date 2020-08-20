Frances Schlosser

Then Marlene joined them in 1952 with Bonnie to follow in 1954 and Vera in 1956. During all that time, they moved from that little home into a mobile home, then an apartment and then in 1956 to a nice little three-bedroom bungalow on North 14th Street in Bismarck. When an opportunity arose that met Mom and Dad's desire to move to a little farm in South Dakota (they eventually moved back to Bismarck in 1978), we were joined with Lynne in 1959, and Tammy in 1961. They were her magnificent seven! Then came seven magnificent in-laws followed by 25 magnificent grandchildren and 55 magnificent great grandchildren. Now and then, in jest, Mom was asked which was her favorite child. Only a week before her passing, Mom never said but simply gestured by holding up seven fingers one last time.

We all kind of grew up together; Mom would inquire about many of our school activities about which she never had an experience. Even in her 90s, Mom was totally delighted to overhear us kids conversing about current events, family, news of the day or whatever, with a discerning question and comment sprinkled in now and then for clarification. Recently, as the doctor was checking her heart with his stethoscope, she glanced up at the muted TV and said “What is Trump saying now?” What a hoot.