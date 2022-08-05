Frances Monzelowsky

MANDAN - Frances Monzelowsky, 94, Mandan, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at a local care center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, August 8, 2022, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. Keith Streifel officiating. Visitation is scheduled for 2-4:00 PM, Sunday, August 7, 2022, with a Vigil/Rosary service at 4:00 PM, at DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan. Visitation continues one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Mandan Union Cemetery.

Frances was born July 4, 1928, to Peter F. and Kathryn (Wetsch) Hoffman at St. Anthony, North Dakota, where she was raised and educated. On June 21, 1948, she married Erasmus J. Monzelowsky in Mandan. Frances worked at Royal Cleaners in Mandan until she married. She loved to bake and cook, especially German noodle dishes. She enjoyed holidays or anytime the family was together.

She is survived by one daughter, Doris (Leo) Bohl, Mandan; two sons, Dennis (Rhonda) Monzelowsky, San Tan Valley, Arizona, and David (Sandy) Monzelowsky, Mandan; sister, Mary (Tony) Bullinger, Mandan; five grandchildren, Nancy, Robb, Scott, Josh, and Ashley; six great-grandchildren, Matthew, Alex, Hayley, Zoey, Jaxon and Maliha; and several nieces and nephews.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Kory Monzelowsky; one brother, John (Nellie) Hoffman; and sisters, Rose (Virgil) Seerup, and Eva (Frank) Helbling.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan, North Dakota.