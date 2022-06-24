HILLSBORO - Forrest Gene Tronson, age 82, of Hillsboro, North Dakota passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND, after being admitted on June 13 for issues with his heart. Remarkably he had lived with Type 1 Diabetes for 60 years.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 61 years, Paula, daughters Vanessa (Brad) Hoines of Bismarck, ND, Melissa Tronson of Fargo, ND, grandchildren Tyrza and Brandon Hoines also of Fargo, sister-in-law, Annette Tronson of Buxton, many cousins, and his very special nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces.

VISITATION: 5-7 PM Monday, June 27, 2022, at Wildeman-Boulger Funeral Home in Hillsboro – and one hour prior to the service in the church on Tuesday.

PRAYER SERVICE: 7 PM Monday at the funeral home.

FUNERAL SERVICE: 2 PM Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Hillsboro (livestreamed on the funeral home website).

BURIAL: Highland Lutheran Church Cemetery near Cummings, ND Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Wildeman-Boulger Funeral Home in Hillsboro, ND.

