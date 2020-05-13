Floyd Mount

Floyd (Rusty) E. Mount, 81, New Salem, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 with his lovely wife holding his hand, at Elm Crest Manor, New Salem. Memorial services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, May 15 at DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck, at a later date. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place. We are limited to friends who can attend but, services will be livestreamed at www.dawiseperry.com on his obituary page.
Floyd was born May 28, 1938, on the family farm near Baldwin to Cecil and Elma (Strandemo) Mount. He was raised and educated in Bismarck and graduated from Bismarck High School. He then joined the Air Force and married Catherine Knoll in 1957; they spent 20 years in the military and were stationed in Massachusetts, Puerto Rico, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado and then retired in North Dakota with their five children.
His many job adventures after the military included managing a western store and bar and getting to travel all over the U.S. as a charter bus driver. During his lifetime, even during the military, he found someone that needed help breaking a horse. He enjoyed riding horses and going on wagon rides. He loved horses and dogs but his horse Snazzy and his dog Prince were his favorites. He had eight grandchildren that he enjoyed watching grow into adulthood. He enjoyed playing softball, watching westerns, auctions, and playing games, especially card games.
During his retirement, he really enjoyed his great-grandchildren! He loved going to all their activities! His great-grandchildren were the light of his life! He will be greatly missed for his quick wit, funny jokes and stories, his Donald Duck voice and his love for his family.
He is survived by his lovely wife Cathie; children Brenda (Keith) Austin, Mandan; Jeff Mount, Desert Hot Springs, Calif.; and Pam Stolz, Sioux Falls, S.D.; grandchildren Tracy (Dale), Jeremiah, Jessica (Ray), Kayla, Mikel, Johna, and Catherine (Dallin); and great-grandchildren Joshua, Colleen, Michaela, Alexander, Xavier, Sebastian, Ezekiel, and Ezra.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cheryl Welch; son, Chuck Mount; daughter-in-law, Ruth Mount; grandson, Casey Austin; brother, Ray Mount; and sister, Marjorie Hildenbrand.
Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.