Floyd Mount

Floyd (Rusty) E. Mount, 81, New Salem, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 with his lovely wife holding his hand, at Elm Crest Manor, New Salem. Memorial services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, May 15 at DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck, at a later date. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place. We are limited to friends who can attend but, services will be livestreamed at www.dawiseperry.com on his obituary page.

Floyd was born May 28, 1938, on the family farm near Baldwin to Cecil and Elma (Strandemo) Mount. He was raised and educated in Bismarck and graduated from Bismarck High School. He then joined the Air Force and married Catherine Knoll in 1957; they spent 20 years in the military and were stationed in Massachusetts, Puerto Rico, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado and then retired in North Dakota with their five children.