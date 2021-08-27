Florence Sheldon

Florence Sheldon, 86, of Apache Junction, Ariz., Formerly Mandan, passed away Aug. 11, 2021, at a hospital in Mesa, Ariz.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan with Rev. Josh Waltz as celebrant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m.

The daughter of Fred and Myrtle (Benefit) Petersen, Florence was born on March 3, 1935 in Spring Township, S.D. She attended school in Doland, S.D., where she met and married Gerard (Jerry) Sheldon on February 21, 1952 in Clark, S.D.

In 1955 they moved to Mandan. Florence was a busy homemaker raising 6 children. Once the children were grown she worked as a department manager at Montgomery Wards until she became a Realtor with Century 21 Landmark Realty. She was one of the leading sales persons until she retired in 1990.