Florence Fischer, 100, Bismarck, formerly of Steele, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Baptist Health Care Center, Bismarck. A private family service will be held at Parkway Funeral Service.
Florence was born Jan. 15, 1920 to William and Matilda (Seher) Remmich. She was raised and educated in a country school north of Driscoll until her family moved to Steele. On Sept. 15, 1940 Florence married Harold Fischer at her parent's home in Steele. To this union, four children were born. Together they lived in a rock house northwest of Steele, eventually moving to the McKenzie/Sterling area until later settling in the Driscoll/Steele area in July 1971. Harold passed away in April 2000. Florence continued living in Steele until entering the Baptist Health Care Center two years ago.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Steele, the Golden Age Club and the Active Seniors.
Florence is survived by her daughters, Florine Germain, Benson, Ariz., and Sharon Christiansen, Steele; son, Larry H. (Paulette), Steele; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Arlene Kirk, Devils Lake, and LoEtta (Wallace) Sellner, Bismarck; and brother-in-law, Wilmer Fischer, Bismarck.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; son, Daryl (Marty) Fischer; granddaughter, Rebecca Fischer; two great-grandchildren, Trevor and Ciara; sisters, Emma Kapp, Elsie Whitman, Viola (Melvin) Fischer, Leah Sutnick, and Rachel (Harold) DeKrey; brothers, Alvin and Loren Remmich; sons-in-law, Bob Germain and Lyle Christiansen; brothers-in-law, Lawrence Kirk, Emanuel Sutnick, and George Dewall; and her parents.
