× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Florence Fischer, 100, Bismarck, formerly of Steele, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Baptist Health Care Center, Bismarck. A private family service will be held at Parkway Funeral Service.

Florence was born Jan. 15, 1920 to William and Matilda (Seher) Remmich. She was raised and educated in a country school north of Driscoll until her family moved to Steele. On Sept. 15, 1940 Florence married Harold Fischer at her parent's home in Steele. To this union, four children were born. Together they lived in a rock house northwest of Steele, eventually moving to the McKenzie/Sterling area until later settling in the Driscoll/Steele area in July 1971. Harold passed away in April 2000. Florence continued living in Steele until entering the Baptist Health Care Center two years ago.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Steele, the Golden Age Club and the Active Seniors.

Florence is survived by her daughters, Florine Germain, Benson, Ariz., and Sharon Christiansen, Steele; son, Larry H. (Paulette), Steele; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Arlene Kirk, Devils Lake, and LoEtta (Wallace) Sellner, Bismarck; and brother-in-law, Wilmer Fischer, Bismarck.