Florain Kiefer

Florian Kiefer, age 68, of Bismarck passed away July 29, 2020. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Lee Herberg officiating. Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery.

Family will be receiving friends from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Bismarck Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. A livestream of the service will be on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Florian was born in Hague, and was the son of Anton and Magdalena Kiefer. He graduated from Emmons Central High School. He worked for Bobcat in Bismarck and retired in 2009.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandsons.

He is survived by his wife Marion of 46 years, son Josh and grandson Jamie; daughter Jenn (Eric Andrews) and grandson Rowan; brothers Leo (Angie) and Richard; sisters Jennie Masseth and MaryAnn (Carroll) Hildebrandt.

He is preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law Jake and Pauline Thurn; sister-in-law Deli; brother-in-laws Joe Masseth and John Thurn.

