Everald Davis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Everald (Tewy) Davis, 81, Medina, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 in a Bismarck hospital. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Tewy was born Aug. 8, 1938 in Crosby, to Edith (Knudsvig) Davis and Everett Davis.

On Nov. 8, 1957, Tewy married Betty Ann Ottem in Plentywood, Mont. They lived and worked in the Williston area until 1969, when they moved to Oregon for a year. They returned to North Dakota and lived in McClusky from 1971 to 1979, after which, they lived in Nevada, Colorado, Wyoming and Montana working construction before returning home to North Dakota in 1986. They settled in Medina, where they purchased Tewy's Tavern and partnered together until her death in 2010.

Tewy enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and gardening, always trying to grow the largest onion or tomato in a friendly competition with his friends. He also enjoyed woodworking and watching the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He lit up when the grandchildren were around or he would hear stories of their antics.