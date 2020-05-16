× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Evelyn Schroeder, 81, Steele, formerly of Grand Forks, died May 14, 2020 at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Bismarck. A private family memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Steele.

Evelyn was born April 22, 1939 to Andrew and Margaret (Denelson) Avron in Manvel, the youngest of eleven children. She was raised and educated in the East Grand Forks area.

She married Gottlieb Holweger and together they raised Rickie on a farm near Emerado. Evelyn enjoyed working as a babysitter. She also took her appreciation of a clean home and a job out of it as a cleaning lady.

She married Richard Schroeder on Nov. 24, 1984. Their favorite job in retirement was being adopted grandparents at the YMCA. Evelyn loved to cook and bake and would randomly bake her loved ones their favorite goodies. She was an unknown food critic who traveled near and far to try new restaurants. She enjoyed gardening and took great pride in her flower bed – especially her moss roses and pansies.

Evelyn is survived by her son, Rickie (Lori) Holweger; grandchildren, Sarah (Nick) Friez, Steele, Jenna (Josh) Nelson, Moorhead, Minn., and Cole Holweger, Steele; great-grandchildren, Logan and Jacob Friez, Steele; and several nieces and nephews that were very dear to her.