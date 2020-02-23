Evelyn Love

Evelyn (Evie) Love danced to Heaven to be with the love of her life and her Lord on Feb. 13, 2020.

Evie was born on January 21, 1935 in Billings, Mont. to Millie (Riel) Reinhart and Alex Riel. Evie attended Garfield Elementary and graduated from Billings Senior High. Evie had many loves in her life, but none were greater than the love she had for her husband, Donald Love.

Donald and Evie were blessed to spend 62 happy years together and shared four children. Don and Evie were inseparable; where one was, the other was close by. During their times together, they enjoyed many things, including being active members in the Corvette Club, Crystal Nine Radio Club, and the square-dancing community. Evie loved gardening, spending time at her and Don's cabin up in Columbus, Mont., crocheting, cooking/canning, and spending time with her loved ones. Don and Evie were also active members of the 48th Street Church of Christ community. They loved living their lives out in the country in the log home that was nothing short of a dream.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Evie was a very special and loving woman who will be greatly missed by the surviving members of her family, including her sisters Toots Demaree and Dorothy LaPierre; brother Gary Dean (Colleen) Riel; her three children, Janice Lutz, Debra Love, Randall (Joni) Love; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.