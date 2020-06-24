× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On June 9, 2020, Evelyn Irma Horst entered her heavenly home at the age of 86. She was born near Elgin, to Reinhold and Emily Zacher, in 1933.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Horst; parents; and brother, Gary Zacher.

She is survived by her children, Connie Gomez, Deborah Young and Pamela Ray; as well as her grandchildren; great grandchildren; sisters, Doris and Marcella; and brother Donald.

She was laid to rest beside her husband at the Evergreen Cemetery in Tucson, Ariz., on June 15. A celebration of life is planned for next year.

You are welcome to share a memory on the Life Tribute website, https://www.evergreenmortuary-cemetery.com/obituaries/Evelyn-Horst/#!/Obituary.

To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Horst as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.