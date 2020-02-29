Evelyn Herring

Evelyn was born on Nov. 5, 1928, in Lastrup, Minnesota, to Joseph and Susie (Kainz) Boser. Evelyn attended elementary school in Cove, Minnesota, and then attended Onamia High School through the eighth grade. She was united in marriage to Cecil “Bud” Herring on Oct. 14, 1948, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Onamia, Minnesota. Evelyn and Bud lived in Minnesota for many years before moving to Costa Mesa, California. Education was important to Evelyn and at the age of 38, she received her GED in Costa Mesa. In 1970, Bud and Evelyn moved back to Isle, Minnesota. Although Evelyn and Bud divorced in 1980, they remained good friends until Bud passed away in 1989.