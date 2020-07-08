Evelyn Eisenbeis

Evelyn L. Eisenbeis, 96, Beulah, passed away Monday, July 7, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center, Bismarck. Services will be held at 10 a.m. CDT Friday, July 10, at Concordia Lutheran Church, Beulah, with Rev. Toby Heller officiating. Burial will be held at 10 a.m. CDT on Monday at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery, Mandan.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Evelyn was born Sept. 17, 1923, to Carl and Ida (Mittelsteadt) Morast in Zap. She was raised and educated in rural schools in Mercer County. Evelyn married Erwin Eisenbeis April 9, 1944. Erwin was called to serve in the U.S. Army and upon his return the couple began farming north of Beulah. They moved to Beulah in 1991.
Evelyn was employed at DGC for a time, where she was a custodian and later, at the Bank of Beulah. She enjoyed embroidering and gardening. She also loved to entertain and share her cooking and baking with friends and family. Evelyn was a charter member of the VFW Auxillary.
She is survived by her children, Betty (Joe) Gadberry, of Georgetown, Texas, Carol Weigum, of Zap, Mary Ann Brunmeier, of Beulah, Julie Eisenbeis, of St. Louis, Mo., and Wayne (Margo) Eisenbeis, of Beulah; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Clement (Betty) Morast, of Glendive, Mont., Adeline Pfenning, of Bismarck, Eldora (Jim) Myers, of St. George, Utah, Norma (Mick) Curry, of Liberty Lake, Wash., and Calvin Morast, of Loveland, Nev.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Erwin; one son, Myron; one great-granddaughter, Emily Weigum; one son-in-law, Gilbert Weigum; three brothers, Delton, Donald and Myron Morast; and one sister, Arlene Carlson.
Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.
