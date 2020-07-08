Evelyn Eisenbeis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Evelyn L. Eisenbeis, 96, Beulah, passed away Monday, July 7, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center, Bismarck. Services will be held at 10 a.m. CDT Friday, July 10, at Concordia Lutheran Church, Beulah, with Rev. Toby Heller officiating. Burial will be held at 10 a.m. CDT on Monday at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery, Mandan.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Evelyn was born Sept. 17, 1923, to Carl and Ida (Mittelsteadt) Morast in Zap. She was raised and educated in rural schools in Mercer County. Evelyn married Erwin Eisenbeis April 9, 1944. Erwin was called to serve in the U.S. Army and upon his return the couple began farming north of Beulah. They moved to Beulah in 1991.

Evelyn was employed at DGC for a time, where she was a custodian and later, at the Bank of Beulah. She enjoyed embroidering and gardening. She also loved to entertain and share her cooking and baking with friends and family. Evelyn was a charter member of the VFW Auxillary.