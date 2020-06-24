Evan Zastoupil

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Evan Charles Zastoupil, a rambunctious bright-eyed life-long resident of North Dakota, died unexpectedly May 7, 2020, at the age of 25 in Hebron.

Evan was born in Dickinson Feb. 21, 1995, to Mark and Karla Zastoupil. He attended Dickinson High School, graduating from Southwest Community High School in 2015. Throughout Evan's childhood and teen years, he was passionate about playing hockey. He carried that love with him into his adulthood by going to the local outdoor skating rinks to play pond hockey with friends and family. Another beloved lifelong pastime of Evan's was fishing. He cherished nice summer days by the lake with a pole in his hand.

Evan was loved by so many people that he interacted with. You could often find Evan with an infectious smile on his face. Evan had a gift for making light out of every situation and he was always laughing about something. His laugh, which was almost as infectious as his smile, was the goofy kind of laugh that would have you chuckling along with him until your ribs ached.