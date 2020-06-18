Eva was born in McIntosh, South Dakota, to parents Elton and Rainy Crosby. Eva was the second oldest of eight children. Graduating from McIntosh High School in 1948, she enrolled in Bible and Music Academy in Minot. While attending Bible School Academy, Eva met an interesting young man, Clifford Kluck. They married on Aug. 15, 1950, in Mercer. Shortly thereafter, Clifford was drafted into the Army and stationed at Fort Worden, Wash. Eva later moved to Fort Worden and worked as a secretary. After Clifford's discharge, they settled on a farm near McClusky. Together, three boys were born to them: Clive, Craig and Claude. After 25 years of farming, Eva and Clifford resettled in Bismarck. Eva began work and secretary for the Dept. Of Agriculture and State Board for Vocational and Technical Education. She retired and continued her life in Bismarck.