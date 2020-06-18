Eva Kluck, 89, passed away peacefully of natural causes Sunday, June 14, 2020, at St.Benedict's Nursing Home, St. Could, Minn.
Friends and family are invited to visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 23, at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck. Burial will be held at 12 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Visitation will also be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Service.
To ensure visitor safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending will be asked to wear face masks and observe the social distancing guidelines provided by the church.
Eva was born in McIntosh, South Dakota, to parents Elton and Rainy Crosby. Eva was the second oldest of eight children. Graduating from McIntosh High School in 1948, she enrolled in Bible and Music Academy in Minot. While attending Bible School Academy, Eva met an interesting young man, Clifford Kluck. They married on Aug. 15, 1950, in Mercer. Shortly thereafter, Clifford was drafted into the Army and stationed at Fort Worden, Wash. Eva later moved to Fort Worden and worked as a secretary. After Clifford's discharge, they settled on a farm near McClusky. Together, three boys were born to them: Clive, Craig and Claude. After 25 years of farming, Eva and Clifford resettled in Bismarck. Eva began work and secretary for the Dept. Of Agriculture and State Board for Vocational and Technical Education. She retired and continued her life in Bismarck.
Eva's pastimes covered a range of interests. Proficient with sewing projects, she has left a legacy of hand-crafted polyester rag rugs, multiple quilts made from worn blue jeans, decorative hand stitched and polyester block pattern quilts. One quilt was nicknamed the Iron Quilt by her grandchildren, because it was indestructible. Eva was very gifted with needle work. Her children and grandchildren have many lifelong gifts of knitted multicolored afghans.
Eva was an expert horticulturalist as evidenced by fantastic flower and vegetable gardens in her back yard. She offered a helping hand to anyone who needed it; her genuine affection for all kinds of people made her a good friend to many. Eva will always be remembered as a woman that knew hardship and hard work, but always did her best with enthusiasm, energy and a can-do attitude. Eva was always ready for new adventure; she drove a derby car in McClusky's first Demolition Derby. She held out until the end of the derby but was eliminated because she ran out of gas.
Here is a shout out to St Peter at the Pearly Gates: Get Ready, Eva's Coming!
Eva leaves behind three sons, Clive, Aurora, Colo,, Craig (Marcia), Rochester, Minn., and Claude (Anne), Jacksonville, Fla.; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters; Carol Jean (Marvin Muff) Osage, Minn., and Marion Dalin, Columbus.
Eva was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Kluck, on June 11, 2014.
The family is grateful for the support and care provided by the staff of St. Benedict's Nursing Home and CentraCare Hospice, St. Cloud, Minn.
Memorials are preferred to:
St. Benedict's Nursing Home Northwood Unit
c//o Jody Christen, RN
1810 Minnesota Blvd. SE
St. Cloud, MN. 56304
To share memories of Eva and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.