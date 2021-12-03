Eva Braun

Eva P. Braun, 91, went to meet the Lord, Dec. 1, 2021.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Mission Evangelical Free Church, Wilton with Pastor Mark Thacker officiating. A livestream of the service will be on Bismarck Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Bismarck Funeral Home. Sharing of memories will start at 6:30 p.m.

Burial will be at the Riverview Cemetery, Wilton.

Eva was born Nov. 24, 1930, daughter of Sam and Ann (Kozak) Haluzak. She attended school in the Wilton area and graduated from Wilton High School. Eva went on to Minot State University and graduated from Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota with a double major, elementary education and special education.

On Aug. 29, 1953, Eva and Vilas Braun were united in marriage at the First Lutheran Church in Bismarck. To this union six children were born. Prior to their marriage Eva was a teacher in Alamo and Wilton, and Fairview, Montana.

Eva was a member of Alpha Sigma Tau Sorority, Legion Auxillary, Quilters and Wilton Senior Citizens.

Eva was a head cashier at JC Penney and Montgomery Wards in Bismarck. She was a social service caseworker for the State of S.D. in Aberdeen for 17 and a half years, retiring in March of 1993. She sold her home and moved back to Wilton.

Eva enjoyed wildlife, farm animals, gardening, motorcycles and helping others. On Sept. 25, 2003, Eva married Matt R. Schafer.

Eva is survived by three sons; two daughters; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and two sisters-in-law.

She is preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Sheila; parents and two brothers.

Go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to view the full obituary and share a memory of Eva.