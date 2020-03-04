Eugenia Messer, 101, Richardton, passed away on March 1, 2020 at the Richardton Health Center. There will be a rosary immediately followed by her Mass of Christian burial at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Richardton, with Fr. Thomas Wordekemper, OSB as the celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. There will be visitation from 12 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, and will continue at the church on Thursday one hour prior to service.
Eugenia Urlacher was born March 20, 1918 in Hettinger County. She was the 11th of 13 children born to Phillip and Regina (Brinster) Urlacher.
Eugenia married Valentine Messer on June 1, 1936 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church, south of Richardton. They were married for 63 years. Valentine passed away June 24, 1999. Eugenia and Valentine raised three sons and 11 daughters.
Girls of Eugenia's generation received the basic education of reading, writing and arithmetic. Eugenia was honored to receive her eighth grade diploma. At the age of 18, she began her married life with Valentine. They farmed throughout the Great Depression. The blistering sun burned their first crop and they threshed 28 bushels of grain, yet they endured.
Eugenia fed their family with simple German dishes using flour, yeast, sugar and salt. Among all the activity in a home full of children, her talents blossomed through baking and decorating hundreds of elaborate wedding, anniversary and birthday cakes for family and friends. Eugenia had a God given artistic talent and was self taught. She sewed bridal and bridesmaid gowns, created artificial floral bouquets and corsages, crafted doll furniture, sewed dolls, doll clothing, quilts and countless clothing for her children and grandchildren. She was able to maintain her wonderful sense of humor throughout her lifetime.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Richardton and was a member of Christian Mothers for 72 years. Eugenia put her faith and trust in Jesus, which was evident by witnessing her in daily prayer.
Eugenia is survived by one son and eleven daughters, Antonia Anton, Irene Kadrmas, Eugenia Praus, Jeanette (Robert) Pechtl, Clara McCutchan, Gladys (Gary) Goetz, Gary (Sharon) Messer, Mary Leingang, Laura (Larry) Leingang, Donna (Dennis) Reich, Delphine Messer, and Brenda (Ray) Schmidt; 64 grandchildren; 136 great-grandchildren; 42 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Eugenia was preceded in death by her husband, Valentine; parents; two sons, Raymond and Norbert; sons-in-law, Pete Anton, Edwin Kadrmas, Frank Praus and Gerald Leingang; daughters-in-law, Marilyn Messer and Lorine Messer; grandchildren, Annette, Ray Jr., Tobi and Belinda Messer, Curtis Praus and Ryan Kitzan; great-grandchildren, Nathan Messer, Filandro Silva Jr., and Chandler Messer; 12 siblings, Anthony, George, Joseph, Clemens, Philip Urlacher, Catherine Urlacher, Eva Dukart, Margaret Pahl, Regina Dukart, Clementine Decker, Beatrice Heck and Veronica Decker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Mary's Church Cemetery Fund. Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, www.ladburyfuneralservice.com.