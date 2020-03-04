Eugenia Messer, 101, Richardton, passed away on March 1, 2020 at the Richardton Health Center. There will be a rosary immediately followed by her Mass of Christian burial at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Richardton, with Fr. Thomas Wordekemper, OSB as the celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. There will be visitation from 12 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, and will continue at the church on Thursday one hour prior to service.

Eugenia Urlacher was born March 20, 1918 in Hettinger County. She was the 11th of 13 children born to Phillip and Regina (Brinster) Urlacher.

Eugenia married Valentine Messer on June 1, 1936 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church, south of Richardton. They were married for 63 years. Valentine passed away June 24, 1999. Eugenia and Valentine raised three sons and 11 daughters.

Girls of Eugenia's generation received the basic education of reading, writing and arithmetic. Eugenia was honored to receive her eighth grade diploma. At the age of 18, she began her married life with Valentine. They farmed throughout the Great Depression. The blistering sun burned their first crop and they threshed 28 bushels of grain, yet they endured.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}