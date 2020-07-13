Eugenia McNulty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eugenia “Jean” Mary McNulty (nee Hefter) left us peacefully and with the presence and love of God on July 10, 2020. Her prayers have been answered. A private family Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Spirt of Life, Mandan, with Msgr. Chad Gion. The service livestream will be available on Spirit of Life's Facebook page: https:/www.facebook.com/spiritoflifecatholicchurch/.

Jean was born on March 5, 1923, to Clarence and Evelyn Hefter in Minneapolis, Minn., and grew up there with her two siblings, Lorraine and Freddie.

After graduating from St. Margaret's Academy, Jean married the love of her life, Thomas “Tom” James McNulty, on Jan. 22, 1942. A loving and striking couple, they were married for 78 years, until Tom passed in 2018. Jean and Tom had five children: Teresa, Patricia, Joseph, James and Mary.

Jean's deep faith in God defined her. She prayed for God's grace. She taught CCD. She was a Catholic Daughters Leader. She participated in the Cathedral Choir. She left us wearing her rosary on her neck.