Eugenia McNulty

Eugenia “Jean” Mary McNulty (nee Hefter) left us peacefully and with the presence and love of God on July 10, 2020. Her prayers have been answered. A private family Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Spirt of Life, Mandan, with Msgr. Chad Gion. The service livestream will be available on Spirit of Life's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/spiritoflifecatholicchurch/.
Jean was born on March 5, 1923, to Clarence and Evelyn Hefter in Minneapolis, Minn., and grew up there with her two siblings, Lorraine and Freddie.
After graduating from St. Margaret's Academy, Jean married the love of her life, Thomas “Tom” James McNulty, on Jan. 22, 1942. A loving and striking couple, they were married for 78 years, until Tom passed in 2018. Jean and Tom had five children: Teresa, Patricia, Joseph, James and Mary.
Jean's deep faith in God defined her. She prayed for God's grace. She taught CCD. She was a Catholic Daughters Leader. She participated in the Cathedral Choir. She left us wearing her rosary on her neck.
Jean was a devoted and loving wife and mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She treasured her marriage to Tom, and together they enjoyed traveling, golf and their Irish heritage. For Jean, St. Patrick's Day was a family event, not merely an annual occasion. She and Tom reveled in all their family and family gatherings. Jean expressed gratitude to God for what she recognized as “a great life.”
As a young mother, Jean worked as the secretary at Cathedral Grade School, then went on to graduate from Dickinson State College with a degree in Library Science, working as a librarian at Roosevelt Grade School. Reading was a lifelong avocation for Jean.
Jean is survived by her children, Patricia (Rod) Shafer, Joseph McNulty, James (Lynn) McNulty, and Mary (Tim) Porter and son-in-law, Dennis Forsgren. Jean is survived by her grandchildren, Matthew (Maren) Forsgren, Adam (Susan) Forsgren, Nathan (Stacy) Hill, Shannon (Patrick) Koski, Katie (Justin) Kringstad, Christine (Jeremy) Walth, Kelly (Jon) Streckert, Sarah (Dave) Cook, Tyler McNulty, and Joni, Francis and Thomas McNulty. She is survived by her great-grandchildren, Nick, Sam, Isaac, and Michael Forsgren, Piper Koski and Sophie Hill, Maddie, Ella and Vivian Kringstad, Bennett and Emerson Walth, Emma and Harper Cook, and Levi Mary Streckert. Jean is also survived by her niece, goddaughter and dear friend, Sharon (Richard) Hager.
Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Tom (1918-2018); and daughter, Teresa (1947-2019).In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to St. Mary's High School, the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, or a charity of your choice.
