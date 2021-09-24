Eugene Walters

Eugene "Gene" Walters passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday Sept. 22, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A prayer service and rosary beginning at 7 p.m. and sharing memories following.

Graveside services will be held 2:30 p.m. at Highland Home Cemetery, Jamestown.

Gene was born March 5, 1934, to Harold and Ruby Walters in Jamestown. He married Martha Heil in 1952 and together they had two sons, Douglas and Jeffrey. In 1971 he married Eldora Peterson and gained two daughters, Sharlene and Melinda. Gene managed elevators in rural towns, and later purchased Selz elevator in 1975. He also owned M&M Trucking with a fleet of ten semis. He retired from the business in 2002 and moved to Bismarck in 2004.

Gene was an avid fisherman – there's no doubt if Heaven has a Lake Audobon, Gene has a line in the water, with a cold Diet Coke in hand, and a livewell filled with walleye; or an ocean with chest waders on, and a saltwater reel catching fishing he didn't know existed.