Eugene Kottsick

Eugene C. Kottsick, 76, Mandan, passed away peacefully at Sanford Hospital on Feb. 9, 2020.
Memorial services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at First Lutheran Church, Mandan, with Rev. Christina Martin officiating. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan, with a prayer service and time of sharing at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
You have free articles remaining.
Gene was born in Bismarck to Charles and Eleanor (Friedrich) Kottsick. He grew up and helped his parents on their farm south of Mandan. Gene attended Mandan High School. In 1964 he met and married the love of his life and best friend, Edna Schmidt. Gene served in the Army Guard and was an over the road truckdriver, finishing the last nine years of his career in Houston, Texas. Together, Gene and Edna shared the joy of raising their three children, Sherri, Bud and Mark. Gene enjoyed Louis L'Amour books, truck driving, bingo at the Eagles, and telling old stories. He will be remembered most for his kindness, his own humor and his acceptance of others.
Gene is survived by his wife of 55 years, Edna; three children, Sherri (Brett) Peiler, Bud (Cindy) Kottsick, and Mark (Roberta) Kottsick; grandchildren, Chelsie, Evan, Carly, Dakota, and Darrick; siblings, Marlene (Jack) Pulkrabek, Josephine (Henry) Kalvoda, Chuck (MJ) Kottsick, Kathy (Steve) Brown, Jim Kottsick, and Dave (Kathy) Kottsick; Edna's siblings, Richard (Cindy) Schmidt, Gary Schmidt, Delores Ternes, and Cheryllyn Schmidt; and many nieces and nephews.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Eleanor Kottsick; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Floyd and Ella Schmidt; brother-in-law, Donald Schmidt; sister-in-law, Marilyn Kottsick; granddaughter, Emma Lynn St. Peter; daughter-in-law, Julie Kottsick; and nephew, Dean Schmidt.
“There will come a time when you believe everything is finished. Yet that will be the beginning.” – Louis L'Amour
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
1701 Sunset Drive
Mandan, ND 58554
6:00PM
1701 Sunset Drive
Mandan, ND 58554