Eugene Kottsick

Gene was born in Bismarck to Charles and Eleanor (Friedrich) Kottsick. He grew up and helped his parents on their farm south of Mandan. Gene attended Mandan High School. In 1964 he met and married the love of his life and best friend, Edna Schmidt. Gene served in the Army Guard and was an over the road truckdriver, finishing the last nine years of his career in Houston, Texas. Together, Gene and Edna shared the joy of raising their three children, Sherri, Bud and Mark. Gene enjoyed Louis L'Amour books, truck driving, bingo at the Eagles, and telling old stories. He will be remembered most for his kindness, his own humor and his acceptance of others.