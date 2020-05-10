Eugene Kohler

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Eugene (“Gene”) Michael Kohler, 78, Glen Ullin, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck surrounded by his loved ones. Mass of Christian Burial, and a celebration of Gene's life will be held at a later time. Inurnment will also be held at a later time at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, rural Glen Ullin.

Gene was born July 21, 1941, in Glen Ullin to William (“Bill”) and Magdelena (“Molly”) (Bahm) Kohler. He was raised on a farm south of Glen Ullin and educated in a one-room country schoolhouse through the eighth grade. Gene served in the U.S. Army in 1964 until he was called back home to work the family farm. He married Diane Erhardt in 1966, and they remained married until 2003, raising three children.

Gene was a jack of all trades, learning many during his life: farming, construction, cement work, semi-truck driver, until discovering his true passion, taxidermy, owning Authentic Taxidermy for decades until his retirement. Following retirement, he enjoyed working for a local farming operation.