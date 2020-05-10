Eugene Kohler

Eugene (“Gene”) Michael Kohler, 78, Glen Ullin, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck surrounded by his loved ones. Mass of Christian Burial, and a celebration of Gene's life will be held at a later time. Inurnment will also be held at a later time at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, rural Glen Ullin.
Gene was born July 21, 1941, in Glen Ullin to William (“Bill”) and Magdelena (“Molly”) (Bahm) Kohler. He was raised on a farm south of Glen Ullin and educated in a one-room country schoolhouse through the eighth grade. Gene served in the U.S. Army in 1964 until he was called back home to work the family farm. He married Diane Erhardt in 1966, and they remained married until 2003, raising three children.
Gene was a jack of all trades, learning many during his life: farming, construction, cement work, semi-truck driver, until discovering his true passion, taxidermy, owning Authentic Taxidermy for decades until his retirement. Following retirement, he enjoyed working for a local farming operation.
Gene was a man with a magnetic personality and a huge heart, ever-ready to help a friend in need. He was witty and quick with a joke; never a dull moment when he was around. With his strong hands, there was nothing he could not build or create: from building the home where his children were raised -- to creating wildlife masterpieces through his taxidermy; Gene's talents were numerous. He was a natural musician -- teaching himself to play the guitar, banjo and violin. His voice graced many in his years playing with Rocky & The Happy Valley Gang, or singing and playing guitar with his brothers.
To quote Maya Angelou:
"I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel."
That was our Dad, Gene. Anyone who knew him would agree, you left his presence feeling a bit more of something: friendship, love, or just a bit more lift in your step. He wore his heart on his sleeve, and we never departed or hung up the phone without him saying, repeatedly, “I love you, 100%.” But, it wasn't the words as much as feeling the sincerity of his unconditional love.
We love you, Dad, 100%. Until we meet again, rest in peace.
Gene is survived by his children: Tammy, her husband Rodney Kvalvog and their son Colby, Fargo; Nola, her husband Shawn McNeally and their daughters Kieran and Brynn, Fargo; Jon, Hettinger. He is also survived by his devoted friend of many years, Deb Fitterer, Glen Ullin, and her son, Randy Schantz, his wife Danielle and their children Chay and Izzy, Thief River Falls, Minn.; siblings: Bill Kohler, Dickinson; Arlene Hord, Colorado; John (Sandy) Kohler, Kenosha, Wisc.; Jim (Kathy) Kohler, Mandan; Shirley (Russ) Staiger, Bismarck; Tom (special friend Marsha Bechtold) Kohler, Glen Ullin, and many nieces and nephews who adored their Uncle Gene.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, LaVonne Copeland and Lorraine Rambousek, and her husband, Leonard “Rocky” Rambousek; sister-in-law, Irene Kohler.
Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.
