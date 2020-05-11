Eugene Horn

Eugene Carl Horn, 89, Steele, passed away on May 7, 2020, at the Napoleon Care Center. Due to safety precautions concerning COVID-19, a private family service will be held.
Eugene was born Nov. 8, 1930, the first of six children born to Gottfried and Lena Horn. In his early years Eugene was active in 4H and loved Black Angus cattle. When he was a young man he went to Bakersfield, Calif., and found work at a dairy farm. One year later he moved back to Steele and married his true love Helen May Berg, daughter of Reinhold and Sophie Berg, on June 6, 1953.
Eugene was dedicated to his work as a farmer and rancher. Eugene and Helen spent their lives working hard and building up their farm and raised four children.
Eugene's love of Black Angus cattle continued as he built up his herd. He also enjoyed and took pride in his small dairy operation. Later on he purchased a hay stack mover and spent many years hauling hay around the area. He was passionate about trees -- especially evergreens and planted hundreds over the course of his life.
In 1993 Eugene and Helen retired from farming and moved into Steele and built their dream log home. During that same time Eugene developed an interest and talent in wood working and built many beautiful pieces of furniture, which he shared with his family and friends.
Eugene is survived by his children Daniel (Hannelore) Horn, Peggy (Richard) Reuer, Patti (Roger) Barth and Linda (Micky) Buchmann; his eleven grandchildren Christopher Horn, Sarah (David) Masiello, Benjamin (Vanessa) Horn, Missy Reuer, Marsha (Nelson) Rauda, Montie (Nancy) Barth, Shawn Barth, Lonnie (DeAnn) Barth, Corey (Ashley) Barth, James Buchmann and Maggie Buchmann; his 22 great grandchildren David Jr. and Sophia Masiello, Samantha Horn, Leander Horn, Isabella Rauda, Lucas Rauda, Amber Barth, Jordan (Kiersten) Barth, Jayden Barth, Chelsey Barth, Amber (Andy) Goetz, Linsey Jean (Cale Walton) Schafer, Kendra Schill, Carter Strand, Nevaeh Barth, Landon Barth, Wrenn and Lakyn Barth, Audrey Barth, Ava Barth, Annabelle Barth, Max Barth; his 2 great-great grandchildren Sterling Barth and Madalyn Goetz; his sisters Betty Harpole, Hedy Schoenhard, Leann Dopke and Hazel (Irv) Houkom.
Eugene was preceded in death by his wife Helen, his parents and his sister Gertrude Bridges.
Go to www.eastgatefuneral.com to share memories of Eugene and sign the online guestbook.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.