Eugene Horn

Eugene Carl Horn, 89, Steele, passed away on May 7, 2020, at the Napoleon Care Center. Due to safety precautions concerning COVID-19, a private family service will be held.

Eugene was born Nov. 8, 1930, the first of six children born to Gottfried and Lena Horn. In his early years Eugene was active in 4H and loved Black Angus cattle. When he was a young man he went to Bakersfield, Calif., and found work at a dairy farm. One year later he moved back to Steele and married his true love Helen May Berg, daughter of Reinhold and Sophie Berg, on June 6, 1953.

Eugene was dedicated to his work as a farmer and rancher. Eugene and Helen spent their lives working hard and building up their farm and raised four children.

Eugene's love of Black Angus cattle continued as he built up his herd. He also enjoyed and took pride in his small dairy operation. Later on he purchased a hay stack mover and spent many years hauling hay around the area. He was passionate about trees -- especially evergreens and planted hundreds over the course of his life.

In 1993 Eugene and Helen retired from farming and moved into Steele and built their dream log home. During that same time Eugene developed an interest and talent in wood working and built many beautiful pieces of furniture, which he shared with his family and friends.