Ethel Huber

Ethel Viola Huber, 93, Mandan, formerly of Carson, passed away Jan. 14, 2020 at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Bismarck. Private family memorial services will be held 1 p.m Central time, (noon, Mountain time), Saturday, May 16, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Carson with Pastor Bethany Haberstroh officiating. Livestreaming will be available for the public via ZOOM. Please refer to her obituary on DaWise-Perry Funeral Services website for instructions on how to join the livestream. Burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Carson.

Ethel was born May 6, 1926 at Elgin to Harry and Lydia (Bay) Steinley. She was raised and educated in rural North Dakota, northwest of Carson. She married Walter E. Huber, Oct. 15, 1945 at St. John's Lutheran Church near Carson. She worked at the grocery store and helped at the drug store in Carson but was mostly a farm wife. She was active in church, teaching Sunday school, Bible school and with the Women of the Church. She volunteered for hair care at Jacobson Memorial Care Center. She was also a member of Our Community Homemakers Club. She enjoyed baking, cooking and gardening, and had a gift for hospitality; she made cheese buttons for many. Ethel moved to Edgewood Vista, Mandan, in October 2014, and remained a resident there until she moved to Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center in November 2019.