Esther Ziegler, 92, McClusky, died Feb. 17, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Hospital, Bismarck.
Services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the United Methodist Church, McClusky. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky. Burial will be in the McClusky City Cemetery.
Esther is survived by three sons, Duane (Darlene) Ziegler, Bismarck, Dale (Jean) Ziegler, Bismarck and Don Ziegler, Sheridan, Wyo.; two daughters, Diane Wolberg, Bismarck and Donna (Dennis) Kroll, Washburn; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emilia (Schaefer) and Fred Ammon Jr.; husband Ervin Ziegler; brother, Ernest Ammon; sister, Freda Rau. Share online at www.hertzfuneralhomes.com.