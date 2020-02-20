Esther Ziegler

Esther Ziegler

{{featured_button_text}}

Esther Ziegler, 92, McClusky, died Feb. 17, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Hospital, Bismarck.

Services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the United Methodist Church, McClusky. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky. Burial will be in the McClusky City Cemetery.

Esther is survived by three sons, Duane (Darlene) Ziegler, Bismarck, Dale (Jean) Ziegler, Bismarck and Don Ziegler, Sheridan, Wyo.; two daughters, Diane Wolberg, Bismarck and Donna (Dennis) Kroll, Washburn; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emilia (Schaefer) and Fred Ammon Jr.; husband Ervin Ziegler; brother, Ernest Ammon; sister, Freda Rau. Share online at www.hertzfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Esther Ziegler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News