× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Esther Colebank, 86, Bismarck, passed away on May 3, 2020 at Augusta Place, Bismarck.

A funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck, where a prayer service will begin at 7 p.m. In adherence to CDC regulations, there will be a maximum number of guests able to attend and they are asked to maintain social distancing. To view the funeral service livestream, go to Esther's obituary on Parkway Funeral Service's website.

Esther Marie was born June 17, 1933. She was the sixth child born to Christian and Mathilda (Kallis) Ruff at home on the farm north of Burt.

Esther was educated at a rural school and after waitressing in several Mott restaurants, she became the hired girl to take care of two children, Marlene and Larry, who had lost their mother.

At age 19, on Dec. 4, 1952 Esther married Laurence Colebank at the rural Ebeneezer Baptist Church. As they settled into married life with two young kids, they made the depot at Burt their home. Laurence was the telegraph agent for the Northern Pacific Railroad.